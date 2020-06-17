Image copyright Google Image caption A man was arrested on Saturday near Beverley Road in Hull after reports of a disturbance

A man has been charged with two counts of encouraging terrorism after a street disturbance in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to Cheadle Close on Saturday to reports of man armed with a knife shouting in the street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and later re-arrested on suspicion of offences under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

He has been remanded and will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

