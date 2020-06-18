Image copyright Stanley Walker/Geograph Image caption Munia Elkali was remanded in custody at Leeds Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with encouraging terrorism.

Munia Elkali, 31, is accused of publishing statements which could be seen as direct or indirect encouragement to commission, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of encouraging terrorism.

Mr Elkali, of Cheadle Close in Hull, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 10 July.

He was arrested on Saturday after police were called to a disturbance in a street in Hull.

Ch Supt Scott Young said: "The detention, subsequent charging and remand of a man following his arrest on Cheadle Close, Hull, should provide reassurance for the local community.

"We continue to believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public and thank the local residents for their support throughout."

