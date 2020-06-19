Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Andrejs Saveljevs was shot by armed officers after pointing a replica weapon at them

A man shot by police while brandishing an imitation handgun in the street has been jailed.

Andrejs Saveljevs, 35, had admitted having the imitation firearm on Hessle Road in Hull on 15 December.

He was shot in the shoulder by armed officers after aiming the replica weapon at them when confronted in the early hours.

The food factory worker was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Hull Crown Court.

Saveljevs, of Boulevard, Hull, pleaded guilty to possessing the imitation 9mm calibre Beretta Model 92F Pistol with intent to cause fear of violence at a hearing in February.

Image caption Humberside Police's firearms unit attended the scene in Hessle Road

Humberside Police said he gave "no consideration about the concern and fear he would cause".

Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said: "I have no doubt that this would have been a terrifying experience for those in the area, as well as for our officers who attended and had to make split second decisions to ensure the safety of the public, which will always be our priority."

Jeremy Evans, from the Crown Prosecution Service, labelled the Saveljevs' actions as "immensely stupid".

He said it had caused "considerable alarm and distress" to people who had witnessed him brandishing an "apparently lethal weapon".

Following the shooting, Humberside Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.