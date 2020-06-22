Image copyright SSE Thermal Image caption Energy company SSE Thermal wants to build a new station near two of its other facilities in Keadby

Plans for a "green" power station in North Lincolnshire have gone out for public consultation.

Energy company SSE Thermal said the station would generate up to 910 megawatts (MW) of power and be built near two of its other plants in Keadby.

The initial public consultation runs until 27 July but will be online-only because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The firm said the development would "help drive a green economic recovery".

Project development manager Andrew Underwood said the project, dubbed Keadby 3, was "in the early stages of development and no final investment decision has yet been made".

"While we would prefer to be holding a face-to-face information event during this stage one consultation period, unfortunately this is not possible due to the coronavirus restrictions," he added.

"However, we are committed to carrying out a clear, informative and robust consultation process, and we ask local residents to please join the interactive exhibition on our website and contact us with any questions or queries."

In November, workers staged a protest over plans to employ a number of overseas contractors to build the Keadby 2 plant.

