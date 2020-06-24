Image copyright Hull City Council/Neil Holmes Image caption Experts are need to remove skeletons like the one pictured

A museum is searching for removal specialists to conserve, pack and transport eight marine animal skeletons.

The skeletons, which include a huge tuna fish and a 40ft (12m) whale, are displayed at Hull's Maritime Museum.

A major redevelopment of the museum is due to begin in 2021 as part of the city's £27.5m maritime city project.

The skeletons will be remounted at the museum once the work has been completed.

Bids have to be submitted to Hull City Council by the end of July.

The successful applicant will be be asked to pack up and transport the skeletons into storage, which is due to take place in September.

They will also be expected to undertake a full cleaning and conservation process ahead of the skeletons' return to the museum.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The skeletons will be remounted in the museum once redevelopment work is finished

Councillor Daren Hale, deputy leader of Hull City Council, said more than 50,000 items needed to be packed up, and the skeletons were the first element of a "complex task".

He said: "The conservation of these priceless objects will secure their long-term future.

"Some of these significant skeletons will play a starring role in our new displays, helping to tell the story of Hull's maritime past."

The city's five-year maritime project includes the renovation of the Maritime Museum, North End Shipyard and historic vessels the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.

