A classic 1958 Austin A35 kept under blankets in a garage for nearly 50 years has sold for £4,500 at auction.

Prestige Auctions in Grimsby said the "fantastic" blue two-door motor was unearthed during a house clearance on Great Coates Road, Cleethorpes.

It was found with its keys still in the ignition.

The car, which pre-dates seatbelts, was bought at online auction on Sunday by a buyer from London who plans to restore it.

Auctioneer Carl Vince, of Prestige Auction House, Grimsby, said much of the house was unchanged since being bought it as a new-build in the 1960s.

"We had a huge collection of 1960s toys still in their boxes; Dinky, Matchbox, Triang, Corgi, Meccano, Hornby and model planes," he said.

The house clearance team also found a huge collection of "beautiful" 1960s clothes and shoes.

