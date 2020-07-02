Image caption Janet Skinner was jailed for nine months in 2007 after £59,000 went missing from her Hull Post Office

A postmistress jailed after being falsely accused of theft is calling for a public inquiry into her case.

A fault in a Post Office computer system led to hundreds of people being prosecuted for stealing money.

Janet Skinner was imprisoned in 2007 for nine months over a shortfall of £59,000 from her Post Office in Hull.

Ms Skinner said the court case had "destroyed everything" and has called for a judge-led inquiry.

"Nobody believes you because it's the Post Office," she said.

"They said: 'You're looking at a custodial sentence. They're prepared to drop the theft if you plead guilty to false accounting'.

"Out of fear I took it. I thought God I can't go to jail I've got kids at home."

In December, the High Court ruled that technical problems with the Post Office's Horizon IT system could instead be to blame for losses.

The Post Office agreed to pay out £58m in compensation to more than 500 postmasters affected by the problem.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates miscarriages of justice, is now looking into more than 30 criminal convictions of former sub-postmasters.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Post Office said it would "positively engage" in any public inquiry

An independent review has been announced by the government, but Ms Skinner and other post office workers are calling for a judge-led public inquiry.

"I'm sick of hearing the Post Office say: 'We got things wrong in the past, we look forward to the future'," she said.

"Anybody can make promises for the future, but you can't change what they've done and they should be held to account for it."

The Post Office said it was fully co-operating with the CCRC review of convictions and said it would "positively engage" in any public inquiry.

"While the terms of reference and standing of the review are a matter for Government, that commitment extends to an inquiry in whatever form is ultimately determined appropriate to help postmasters and Post Office move forward with mutual trust and improved commitment," the Post Office said.