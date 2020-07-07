Boy's photos of Hull's empty streets 'capture lockdown moment'
The empty and eerie streets of Hull during lockdown have been captured in a series of photographs by a 15-year-old boy.
Callum Utley, from Hull, said he wanted to record the city and its landmarks during the pandemic and "capture a moment in history".
"It just felt surreal, eerie and quiet. It felt a bit lonely because you're like the only person around," he said.
His mother Sally Utley said she was "very proud" of her son.
"They're amazing," said Ms Utley. "I like how his photos have caught that silent and eerie feel of the city.
"The way he's edited them, some of them look like the pavement's come alive."
The Winfred Holtby Academy pupil became interested in photography after his teacher "got me into taking photos" two years ago.
The images are on display at his school but Callum said he hoped to showcase the photographs in an exhibition in the city.
"Hopefully we won't need to go through another lockdown period anytime soon," he added.
