Image caption Janet Alder said Hull "is completely different to what it was in my youth"

Hundreds of people have attended a Black Lives Matter rally at Queen's Gardens in the centre of Hull.

It was the third protest to be held in the city following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by police in Minnesota in May.

It also commemorated Christopher Alder, who choked to death on the floor of a Hull police station in 1998.

His sister Janet Alder said: "I keep coming back and go over Christopher's story, until people make a change."

Mr Alder, an ex-paratrooper, choked while handcuffed and lying face down on the floor in a police station. His sister has campaigned for more than 20 years over his death.

An inquest found he was unlawfully killed but no one has been held accountable for his death.

Image caption It was the third rally held in Hull

Ms Alder, one of the speakers at the rally, said: "I carry on fighting, it's worth having a good world and a good society, it's all about uniting.

"I think my job has been to open people's minds and eyes to what can go on."

Image caption Zipporah Kuria said "we need help to be seen"

Zipporah Kuria, one of the organisers, said the protest was "centred around police brutality and discrimination of the black community".

"We are grateful to have Christopher Alder's family here to highlight the impact of what can happen, his voice is still being heard until this day," Ms Kuria said.

"Off the back of these gatherings we are seeing our councillors and our MPs responding more to us," she added.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "Since the tragic death of Christopher Alder we have made significant improvements in how we provide appropriate care for those who are in our custody.

"We have reviewed and refined our processes over the past 22 years to ensure those in our custody are in a safe environment."

