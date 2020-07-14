Image copyright Steven Ruffles/Geograph Image caption John Abbott was elected to Hull City Council in May 2010

A city councillor has been charged with sexual assault.

John Abbott, 61, of Pearson Avenue in Hull, is accused of the offence on 19 April last year.

Humberside Police said Mr Abbott would appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on 8 August.

Hull City Council's website shows Mr Abbott as a member of the Conservative group on the authority, which has been contacted for a comment, from his election in May 2010 until 9 July 2019.

Mr Abbott is understood to have been suspended by the party to now sit as a councillor without a current political affiliation.

