Second Hull ferry crew member tests positive for coronavirus Published duration 14 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The worker is the second crew member to test positive on the Pride of Hull ferry

Another crew member on a North Sea passenger ferry has tested positive for coronavirus.

The worker on the Pride of Hull ship is now in isolation, according to operator P&O Ferries.

The firm said it was supporting other staff who had been in contact with the person and providing test kits and giving advice on self-isolation.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: "We are co-operating with all the relevant authorities and taking all the necessary precautions, as stipulated in government guidance, and our services are running with minimum disruption."

Julia Weldon, director of public health at Hull City Council, said the council was working with the ferry firm, Public Health England and the port's health authority.

"The situation is being closely managed and any risk to the wider public is considered very low," she said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.