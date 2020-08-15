Coronavirus: Benches honour front-line NHS and key workers Published duration 15 August

image caption The benches were unveiled by the Hull's Lord Mayor Steve Wilson

Specially-designed benches marking the efforts of NHS and other key staff who have worked through the coronavirus pandemic have been unveiled in Hull.

The metal seats are the brainchild of Ray Chapman, a paramedic from the city who has worked during the crisis.

He wanted to thank key workers, carers and NHS workers who had kept the wheels turning.

The benches were made and fitted free after he approached engineering firms, and the costs donated to charities.

They have been placed outside Hull Royal Infirmary and and the viewing spot near Victoria Dock.

Mr Chapman, 52, who has worked for the ambulance service for 22 years, said: "We've lost colleagues in the ambulance service and other departments, and I wanted to make a contribution to say thank you to them.

"The benches are there for people to reflect on the service and dedication of those staff."

He said the £700 he had raised to provide the benches had been donated to the Wishh charity which supports hospitals in the area, and some smaller charities.

image copyright Ray Chapman image caption The benches were manufactured and installed free of charge by companies in the area