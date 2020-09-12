Aircraft, bomb and skeleton in eclectic Fort Paull auction Published duration 7 hours ago

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption The Blackburn Beverley was a transport aircraft in use by the Royal Air Force between 1955 and 1967

A military museum's entire collection including the last RAF aircraft of its kind and an unexploded bomb dropped on Hull are up for auction.

Fort Paull, a gun battery and fort on the north bank of the Humber Estuary, was a museum before closing in January.

Bids for the last surviving Blackburn Beverley Transporter Aircraft currently stand at more than £3,000.

A pretend skeleton and a waxwork of the Queen are among the eclectic items up for grabs until 19 September.

Auctioneer Andrew Baitson said: "It's certainly up there with one of more unusual lots we've had."

image caption The Herman 2250lb German bomb was dropped in Shiphams Car Park in Hull in 1942

Mr Baitson said there had been "quite a lot of interest" in the Blackburn Beverley, which was one of 49 built in the 1950s in Brough, near Hull.

When it entered service, it was the largest aircraft in the RAF and could carry more than 100 troops and a range of military vehicles.

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption An important part of the Beverley's work was in the air-dropping of supplies

He added: "This is a chance to own a real piece of history and would be one hell of a man cave.

"We've had interest from museums and aviation enthusiasts so hopefully it will be saved rather than being sold off for scrap."

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption For those with an eye for more frightening exhibits, this fake skeleton in a grave is up for grabs

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption Meanwhile, this deactivated anti-aircraft artillery gun has seen offers of more than £800

Fort Paull was built in 1861 to defend the approach to the important port at Kingston-upon-Hull.

Later, it was a strategic base for Charles 1 during the English Civil War and was used as an ammunition store during World War Two.

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption Bids for this scene depicting witch hunting in East Riding have topped £10

It opened to the public as a museum in 2000 looking at the past 500 years of conflict, complete with exhibits and aircraft displays.

Mr Baitson said: "We were approached by the owner about a year ago saying he wanted to retire from the site and was looking for buyers to take it on as a whole but unfortunately that hasn't happened so it's got to the point now where we're having a sale."

image copyright Gilbert Baitson image caption People also have the chance to own a bit of royalty in the form of waxwork models of the Queen and Prince Philip

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk