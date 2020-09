Man rescued from bungalow fire in Hull dies in hospital Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption The fire happened at about 01:00 BST on Friday

A man has died after being rescued from a fire at a bungalow in Hull.

Firefighters got the man out of the property in Ribycourt in the early hours of Friday but he died in hospital on Sunday.

Humberside Police said following "extensive enquiries" with the fire service the blaze was not being treated as arson.

Officers are continuing to work with the fire service to establish what caused it.

image caption The cause of the fire has not yet been established