Polar Bear in Hull saved by community fundraising campaign

image copyright Media Handout image caption The Polar Bear's new owners hope it will reopen in spring 2021

A music venue threatened with closure by the impact of coronavirus has been saved by a crowdfunding campaign.

The Polar Bear pub in Hull went into administration in July after it was shut during the pandemic.

It will now be run as a Community Interest Company (CIC) after an online appeal raised £15,000 to buy its sound system and other equipment from the administrators.

The new owners are appealing for more money to pay for a revamp of the venue.

Mark Hall, who will help run the not-for-profit CIC, said: "I have been blown away by the support the public and the many local organisations have shown for the Polar Bear."

'Roar again'

He said another £37,000 was needed by Christmas to make the Victorian pub accessible and pay for an outdoor performance space, as well as converting upstairs rooms into office space.

"Now that we have the keys, we are going to work very hard to make good on the trust placed in us by the people who have donated their money to this passion project," said Mr Hall.

"It is our aim not just to reopen the Bear, but to make it a shining example of community engagement and creative spirit. The Bear will roar again."

He said he hoped the venue would reopen in spring next year once the alterations had been made.

Emma Hardy, Labour MP for Hull West and Hessle, said she was "delighted" at news of the reopening.

"It has been incredible to see the city get behind the venue and show such support for live music," she said.