New East Yorkshire warehouse could create 400 jobs

image copyright Google image caption If approved, the warehouse would be built at the Melton West Business Park in East Yorkshire

Around 400 new jobs could be created under plans for a new £30m warehouse and distribution centre in East Yorkshire.

Developer Wykeland said the "state-of-the-art" facility near North Ferriby would give the local economy a major boost.

It is believed the centre would be for online retailer Amazon, but this has yet to be confirmed.

More than 60 objections have been made from residents with traffic concerns.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service , highways assessments undertaken as part of the application found the local road network would be able to handle the extra traffic.

Plans for the 93,861 sq ft (8,720 sq m) facility at the Melton West Business Park have been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Wykeland said that permission had already been granted for a temporary facility, which the latest application seeks to make permanent.

'Worried'

A spokesperson for the firm said: "The development will deliver substantial long-term investment and create significant numbers of new jobs.

"We understand that any planning application can lead to concern from local communities."

The firm added: "The purpose-designed facility will be fully in keeping with other uses already sited at Melton West Business Park."

Claire Allmendinger, a North Ferriby resident and founding member of the Save Ferriby group, said the plans had left her and others "worried".

Ms Allmendinger said: "It's a massive warehouse with a three-storey van storage facility.

"It's not in keeping with other developments at the business park and the local road system can't handle that number of vehicles."

