Jason Liversidge sets mobility vehicle world speed record

image copyright PA Media/Kevin Greene image caption Jason Liversidge smashed the old record by nearly 5mph

A terminally ill man who is paralysed from the neck down has set a world speed record in a custom-made electric wheelchair.

Jason Liversidge, who has motor neurone disease, reached nearly 67mph (108km/h) at Elvington Airfield, near York.

The father of two, from Rise in East Yorkshire, had been aiming for the record for about three years.

The world speed record for an electric all-terrain mobility vehicle was previously 62mph.

Mr Liversidge - who once hit the headlines for trialling a synthetic voice with a Yorkshire accent - was presented with his official Guinness World Records certificate at the airfield after setting the new mark earlier on Sunday.

His wife Liz said: "I think it is safe to say he feels amazing. We just want to thank everyone who has been involved - it's been a long road, but here's finally got there.

"Everybody has done a fantastic job."

image caption The "adrenaline junkie" cannot ride motorbikes or drive a car

Mr Liversidge, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013 when he was 37, previously said he wanted "to leave a legacy for his little girls" and raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Mrs Liversidge said: "Jason has always been a bit of an adrenaline junkie. He loved fast motorbikes when he was well. He's skied all his life.

"He can't ride motorbikes now and he can't drive a car, so for him it seems a practical solution."

image caption Mr Liversidge was presented with his certificate at a ceremony at the airfield

