Hull school closes as staff member tests positive for Covid-19
- Published
A school has closed for two weeks after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Some of the teaching staff at The Marvell College, on Barham Road in Hull, are self-isolating as they were in "close contact" with the affected employee, the school said.
Pupils will be continuing their studies at home via online learning.
Head teacher Jake Capper said classes could not be held "safely" with a reduced number of teachers.
"Thank you to our parents and pupils for adapting as we work through this challenging time," he said.
Helen Christmas, public health lead for children and families at Hull City Council, added: "We are working closely with the school to provide advice and guidance."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.