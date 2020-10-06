East Yorkshire promotes joys of area in health job drive
Health bosses in East Yorkshire are to launch a recruitment drive promoting the "green" and "almost ridiculously affordable" region as a place to work.
The Secrets Out campaign will be launched on Wednesday via a live stream from Hull's Castle Hill Hospital.
Its aim, according to officials, is to promote the region to a wider audience as a great place to live and work.
John Skidmore, health director at East Riding council, said the area was something of "a hidden gem".
"That's why we have based our campaign around the stories of those people who came to work here, fell in love with it, and now want to let others in on the secret," he said.
"We have always faced competition from major population centres for the best talent, but things are changing, heads are being turned and more and more people are looking at our region."
'Charming and funny'
Those behind the drive described it as "slightly mischievous" in celebrating what the region had to offer, including being "warm and wonderful, green and gorgeous, distinctive and diverse... and almost ridiculously affordable".
Chris Long, chief executive at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who will speak at the launch, said: "Many regions claim to have a unique identity, but I have honestly never known anywhere quite like Hull and East Yorkshire.
"It constantly offers so much in a charming, funny, understated, warm and welcoming way," he said.
Unusual claims to fame
- Hull boasts what has to be one of the strangest street names in the UK - The Land of Green Ginger. Its origins remain a mystery
- The city, which was the UK's City of Culture in 2017, hosted an art work by Spencer Tunick featuring 3,000 people stripped naked and painted blue
- Elvington Airfield, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, recently hosted a world record attempt for the fastest wheelie bin. Andy Jennings, from Swindon, reached speeds of over 40mph
