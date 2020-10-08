Man dies following attack in Hull street
- Published
A man has died following an attack in a street in Hull.
Police were called to Peel Street at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday after reports a man had suffered serious injuries in an assault.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. His family have been informed, Humberside Police said.
A number of people have been arrested and remain in custody while inquiries into the circumstances of the attack continue, the force added.
Det Supt Simon Gawthorpe said: "We do believe there to have been a large group of people in the area at the time of the assault and we are urging witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigations, to get in touch."