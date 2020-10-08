BBC News

Coronavirus: Anlaby veteran to miss first poppy appeal in 23 years

Published
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightThe Royal British Legion
image captionDennis Woollons, 94, has collected money for the past 23 years at his local supermarket in Anlaby

A veteran who has sold poppies at his local supermarket for decades will miss this year's appeal due to coronavirus.

Dennis Woollons, 94, has been part of the furniture of Morrisons in Anlaby, East Yorkshire, for 23 years but has been advised to keep shielding.

He said he was determined to be back in 2021, and is launching an alternative fundraising event instead.

It comes after The Royal British Legion scaled back face-to-face collections in order to protect vulnerable members.

Mr Woollons, who is president of the Willerby, Kirk Ella and Anlaby branch, said: "I will really miss it, but... the Legion have insisted that I carry on shielding.

"The Poppy Appeal has been a big part of my life since I retired, and even more so since I lost my wife Audrey late last year," he said.

"It will still go ahead, but without me on site."

Mr Woollons said the branch would normally raise about £35,000 through collections, and was instead putting a team together to do a sponsored 5km walk on Remembrance Sunday.

The former Army staff sergeant said the walk which starts at Willerby War Memorial would also include acts of remembrance.

