Hull stab victim died in 'senseless act of violence', dad says
The father of a 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed said his death was a "senseless act of violence".
Abdullah Balouchi, 20, was found on Peel Street, Hull, with serious stab injuries shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
His father Farouk Balouchi wrote on social media that knife crime was an "act of terror" and appealed for young people not to carry knives.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Mr Balouchi wrote: "Many of you will know that I lost my boy Abdullah Balouchi to a senseless act of violence, a lethal stabbing that punctured his heart, near the same primary school he was at as a young boy."
He said his son had been fit and healthy and trained at a local boxing gym and had started a business diploma at college in September.
Mr Balouchi appealed for people to give information about the stabbing to police.
He added: "Knife crime is an act of terror and our young children are clearly under siege. I implore young people to not carry knifes."
Humberside Police said the investigation was ongoing and additional police patrols would continue to maintain a presence in the area.
