Memorial to Hull's trawlermen vandalised
- Published
A Hull memorial dedicated to more than 6,000 trawlermen who lost their lives at sea has been vandalised.
The glass protecting the stone memorial on the banks of the Humber Estuary at Saint Andrew's Quay is thought to have been damaged some time on Friday.
Tommy Rhodes, who helps maintain it, said it was "very upsetting", adding: "This is the only place relatives can come to pay their respects."
Work to restore the glass is to begin after a BBC Radio Humberside appeal.
It is estimated more than 6,000 trawlermen from the city perished between 1835 and 1980.
Flowers are regularly left at the memorial site and an annual remembrance service in January normally attracts hundreds of people.
