Abdullah Balouchi death: Three teens in court over Hull stabbing
- Published
Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.
Abdullah Balouchi, 20, was found seriously injured on Peel Street, Hull on 7 October. He died later in hospital.
Khalid Aadan (18) and Mohamed Aadan (19) of Pendrill Street, Hull and a 17 year-old boy appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said another man arrested as part of the investigation remained in custody.
Other people who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.