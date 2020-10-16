BBC News

Hull A63 Castle Street scheme: Huge tents erected for exhumation

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe tents have been erected at Trinity Burial Ground, which was used between 1783 and 1861

Two giant tents have been erected while 19,000 bodies are exhumed from a cemetery on the site of a £392m scheme to revamp a key route into Hull.

The big tops, which have a combined length of 443ft (135m), were installed to provide cover for the archaeological dig on Trinity Burial Ground.

Highways England said the bodies must be exhumed before work could start on the improvements at A63 Castle Street.

The dig, which started this week, is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Both tents stand 23ft (7m) tall, with the largest covering 3,512 sq m and the other 962 sq m.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe bodies have to be exhumed before work can start on Castle Street as the disused burial ground "partially lies within" the scheme

They have been positioned over the 237-year-old burial ground, which is "partially within the area where the scheme improvements need to be carried out", Highways England said.

Assistant project manager Frances Oliver said the Church of England had given permission to carry out the exhumation, which was a "delicate, meticulous and sensitive process".

Up to 85 archaeologists will be working at the site, which is not open to the public, during the course of the year.

Highways England said it would be following strict social distancing and "safeguarding measures".

The bodies will be reburied in an unaffected part of the burial ground, which was used between 1783 and 1861.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionArtist impression of the A63 Castle Street improvement work at the Mytongate junction

Upgrading the mile-long stretch of A63 at Castle Street includes creating a new interchange by lowering the dual carriageway at the Mytongate junction.

Once completed, it would "transform Hull" with "much better" access between the city centre, docks and retail area, as well as easing traffic congestion and improving safety, Highways England said.

Originally it estimated overall costs to be £250m, but this has risen to £392m.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Regeneration
  • Hull
  • Highways England

More on this story

  • Further coronavirus delays in £22m Hull footbridge completion

    Published
    11 September

  • Hull road scheme: 19,000 bodies to be exhumed for A63 upgrade

    Published
    14 March 2018

  • Hull A63 Castle Street £250m upgrade scheme delayed for fourth time

    Published
    22 August 2017

  • Delay in starting work on Hull's £11.5m footbridge

    Published
    10 March 2016

  • Hull A63 lane closure for new footbridge work to start

    Published
    30 November 2015

  • Hull A63 footbridge secures £7m funding

    Published
    24 September 2015

  • A63 Castle Street, Hull: £75m scheme contractor named

    Published
    8 August 2014

  • Princes Quay A63 footbridge designs revealed

    Published
    20 January 2014

  • A63 Castle Street in Hull to get £160m upgrade

    Published
    27 June 2013

  • Upgrading the A63 road in Hull 'is vital for city'

    Published
    26 April 2011