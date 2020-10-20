BBC News

Grimsby boy in critical condition after being hit by car

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe boy was hit by a silver Kia on Durban Road

A seven-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car.

The boy was on foot when he was hit by a silver Kia on Durban Road in Grimsby at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

Humberside Police has launched an investigation and said officers were supporting both the boy's family and the driver.

A number of roads were closed after the collision and anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.

  • Latest news and stories from Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Grimsby
  • Humberside Police
  • North East Lincolnshire Council