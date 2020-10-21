Scunthorpe: Attempted murder arrests after man shot in street
Three more people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man who was shot in a street.
A 26-year-old man in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the attack on Dale Street in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, on Monday.
Two men were arrested by armed officers shortly after the shooting.
Humberside Police said a further three men, aged 19, 28 and 42, were arrested overnight. All five men are being held in custody.
Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said money and drugs had been found after searches of a number of properties in the area.
He said officers believed it was "a targeted attack, with no wider risk to the public".
"We continue to have a lot of officers in the area, carrying out enquiries and to offer an ongoing reassuring presence," he said.
