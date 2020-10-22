Hull FC fan isolates after fruitless French rugby league trip
A rugby league fan travelled to France for a rare chance to watch his team - only for the match to be cancelled.
Lewis Bell, 24, who has been a fan of Hull FC "since he was a baby in arms", had gone to see his side face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
But Thursday's fixture was postponed after five Dragons players and two staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Mr Bell, who is back in England and self-isolating, said he "would do it all again".
"Right now I'm not allowed out of the house until Bonfire night," he said.
Mr Bell and his mother flew to Spain on Tuesday before crossing the French border, and had planned to stay until the weekend before the game was cancelled.
"I was in my hotel room when I found out," he said.
"We'd just been looking round Perpignan's museums that morning and we were relaxing before we went out to eat later on.
"And then I started getting messages on my phone every 30 seconds."
'Lovely locals'
Mr Bell said he had enjoyed his time in France.
"Despite only being there for two days I did enjoy the trip to Perpignan. I would do it all again 100%," he said.
"The locals were lovely and knew why I was there."
A limited number of fans are allowed to attend rugby league games in France.
Mr Bell had filled in two Covid declaration forms and had a negative test before getting on the plane from England.
To get home he flew from Barcelona to Ibiza and on to Manchester, before returning to Hull and going into isolation on Thursday.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel.
