Boy hurt in Hull fatal cycle accident is named
A boy who was injured when another boy died after they were both knocked off the same bike, has been named.
Mason Deakin, 11, who has been in hospital since the fatal accident on Anlaby Road flyover in Hull on Monday was named by his family.
His injuries are no longer life-threatening but remain serious, said Humberside Police. Steven Duffield, 10, died in hospital after the crash.
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving offences has been released.
The man was released under investigation as inquiries continue, said police.
It was about 18:10 BST on Monday when a blue BMW hit the two boys who were riding the bike, said police.
The force is still appealing for witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
