Hull mural of girl underwater highlights future sea level threat
A giant mural showing a girl underwater has been painted on a wall in Hull to show the effects rising sea levels could have on the city.
The artwork - painted on a building at Hull College - was created by Calvin Innes as part of a campaign by Rights: Community: Action (RCA).
Its aim, the artist said, was to get people talking about climate change.
Campaigners say sea levels are predicted to rise by 1.55m over the next 100 years if no action is taken.
Mr Innes said he hoped his mural - the first in a series of planned works from different artists across the city - would help get the message across to people.
"Reams and reams of data is never going to do that... art for us is the way to do it," he said.
"The murals will become permanent fixtures in communities across the city for the next 10-20 years so we want as many people taking part as possible."
Naomi Luhde-Thompson, chief executive of RCA, said climate change was "an inevitable part of our future".
However, she said she wanted the Shorelines Project - as it is known - to encourage the people of Hull to "demand change".
"The problem is if we don't do anything about it, Hull is going to suffer significant flooding," she said.
Her view was echoed by Hugh Ellis, policy director at the Town and Country Planning Association and co-director of RCA.
"There are two scenarios," he said.
"We either plan for it, in which case Hull has a bright future [or] if we do nothing we will be under water. It's as simple as that."
