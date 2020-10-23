Scunthorpe: Boy, 16, latest to be held over man's shooting
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man who was shot in the street.
The 26-year-old victim is in a serious but stable condition after the attack on Dale Street in Scunthorpe on Monday.
The teenager is being held along with a 32-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Five other people have previously been arrested over the shooting, which police said was a targeted attack.
All five were later released on bail but police said two of the men had since been taken back into custody on prison recall.
Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said there would be extra police on patrol over the coming days and appealed for witnesses.
He said: "Work is continuing, exploring every line of inquiry, to determine the full circumstances which led to this targeted attack."
