Covid delays Hull A63 footbridge opening again
- Published
The opening of a new £22m bridge has been delayed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Murdoch's Connection footbridge, spanning the A63 in Hull, was planned for the hosting of the UK City of Culture festival in 2017.
However, the latest delays due to the pandemic mean the opening is now due to open in 2021.
Highways England said the latest delays were due to key staff "having to go into self-isolation due to Covid-19".
The agency is still awaiting the delivery of hand rails from abroad that had been "significantly delayed by manufacturing issues related to the pandemic", it said, describing the delays as "frustrating".
The bridge, named after the city's first female GP Dr Mary Murdoch, links the city centre to the waterfront, crossing the A63 dual carriageway.
Its opening has already been delayed several times this year.
