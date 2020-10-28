Hull killer Angela Burkitt died of Covid-19 pneumonia
A convicted murderer died with coronavirus after she refused to be shielded in prison and continued working on her wing, a report found.
Angela Burkitt, 55, died in hospital of respiratory failure and Covid-19 pneumonia in April while an inmate at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire.
The Prison and Probation Ombudsman report said the jail should have acted sooner to safeguard inmates and staff.
The Ministry of Justice has been asked for a comment on the findings.
Ms Burkitt, who was jailed for life for the murder of her neighbour in 2017, had been working as a cleaner on the Holly House wing of the prison.
The report's author, Sue McAllister, said: "We are satisfied the prison offered to move Ms Burkitt to a different wing which they were using to shield vulnerable prisoners but that Ms Burkitt refused and opted to remain in her own cell, despite being advised of the risks.
"We are satisfied that Ms Burkitt was taken to hospital promptly when she became unwell.
"We consider that the prison should have required Ms Burkitt to stop working and self-isolate when she presented with one of the three major symptoms of Covid-19 [a high temperature].
"Not doing so put other prisoners and staff at risk - although it did not affect the outcome for Ms Burkitt herself.
"The governor and head of healthcare should ensure that prisoners or members of staff who develop symptoms associated with Covid-19 follow Public Health England's guidance and self-isolate for 14 days."
