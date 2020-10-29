Kevin Haigh jailed for Cleethorpes girl kidnap attempt
A man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl who he gagged using industrial tape in a "vicious" attack has been jailed for 11 years.
Kevin Haigh, 53, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, approached the girl on Kings Road in the town on 3 June and began to talk to her.
Haigh also took her phone as she tried to summon help.
At Grimsby Crown Court he admitted false imprisonment, attempted kidnap to commit a sexual offence and assault.
The court heard how Haigh spoke to the teenager before putting the tape on her face.
The girl managed to get away safely but was "left incredibly shaken by the incident", Humberside Police said after the case.
Insp Rhod Troake, from the force's Major Crime Team, said: "Haigh carried out a vicious attack on an unsuspecting teenage girl, causing her to fear for her life purely for his own sexual gratification.
"I am reassured that he is now off our streets and unable to commit further offences of this nature.
"I can only begin to imagine the horror that the victim felt that day, and I hope the sentencing brings her some sense of justice."
