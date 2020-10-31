BBC News

Hull ex-soldier facing amputation completes Poppy Appeal run

image copyrightSteve Wilson
image captionThe run around a course in Hull's East Park has already raised £1,500 pounds

An ex-soldier who is due to have his leg amputated has completed a 5km run to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Jon Hilton, 41, and from Hull, is a Royal Engineers veteran of Bosnia, Iraq, Kosovo and Northern Ireland.

Mr Hilton, who is due to have his surgery next month, finished the run in 33 minutes and said: "The emotion I felt was hiding the pain of the run."

He leg is to be amputated due to a blood clot and damage caused to the vascular system, he said.

The run around a course in Hull's East Park has already raised £1,500 pounds. His initial target was £250.

He said he had done the run to help the appeal because charities were struggling with Covid restrictions hitting their fundraising.

image copyrightJon Hilton
image captionThe operation to amputate his leg is due to take place about 12 November

Mr Hilton, who now lives in Beverley, said: "I wanted to do a final run with two legs as something could go wrong.

"I started to feel more pain on the second lap of the run and was in agony, but I got to the finish line."

Hull's Lord Mayor, Steve Wilson, handed Mr Hilton a Civic Crown award and his Poppy Run 2020 medal.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr Hilton said: "I just want to say a massive 'thank you' to everyone who's supported me, it's outstanding.

"I might never get to do this again, so I want it to be worthwhile."

