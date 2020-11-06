Three pets killed in Hull firework house blaze
A firework posted through a letterbox caused a house fire which killed a dog and two cats.
Firefighters were called at about 20:20 GMT on Thursday to tackle the blaze on Thorpepark Road, Hull.
The flames destroyed the house and spread to a neighbouring property after its guttering caught fire.
All the occupants managed to escape before crews arrived but a man was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation confirmed the blaze was caused by a firework put through the letterbox.
Humberside Police said it was investigating.