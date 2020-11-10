Kabelo Sam Mokoena: Hull man's heart stopped in headlock assault
- Published
A man who held his stepson in a headlock for so long his heart stopped has been jailed for his manslaughter.
Kabelo Sam Mokoena died two days after the altercation with Jabulane Abraham Ngcobo at their home in Lee Street, Hull, on 8 August 2017.
Sheffield Crown Court heard the 33-year-old victim had been described by police as a "vulnerable adult with a history of mental health challenges".
Ngcobo, 61, from Bridlington, was found guilty and jailed for five years.
Det Ch Insp Tony Cockerill of Humberside Police said: "The evidence showed a long-standing and developing bitterness towards Sam by his stepfather Ngcobo, who had never been able to accept his illness.
"Ngcobo had dictated a regime in the family home which meant that Sam experienced a miserable existence and this was evidenced during the six-day trial.
"This is a tragic case which led to a young man losing his life."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.