BBC News

Kabelo Sam Mokoena: Hull man's heart stopped in headlock assault

Published
image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionJabulane Abraham Ngcobo was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

A man who held his stepson in a headlock for so long his heart stopped has been jailed for his manslaughter.

Kabelo Sam Mokoena died two days after the altercation with Jabulane Abraham Ngcobo at their home in Lee Street, Hull, on 8 August 2017.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 33-year-old victim had been described by police as a "vulnerable adult with a history of mental health challenges".

Ngcobo, 61, from Bridlington, was found guilty and jailed for five years.

  • More stories from across Yorkshire
image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionKabelo Sam Mokoena died in hospital two days after being assaulted in August 2017

Det Ch Insp Tony Cockerill of Humberside Police said: "The evidence showed a long-standing and developing bitterness towards Sam by his stepfather Ngcobo, who had never been able to accept his illness.

"Ngcobo had dictated a regime in the family home which meant that Sam experienced a miserable existence and this was evidenced during the six-day trial.

"This is a tragic case which led to a young man losing his life."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Bridlington
  • Hull

More on this story

  • Murder probe as Hull man dies following house altercation

    Published
    11 August 2017