Covid: Hull coronavirus rate 'worst in England'
- Published
Health bosses have warned Hull is in "a public health crisis" as coronavirus infection rates in the city are the worst in the country.
Hull has England's highest rate of new cases at 726.8 per 100,000 population for the week to 7 November.
Leaders have urged people to strictly follow lockdown measures imposed by the government last week.
Director of Public Health Julia Weldon said: "This really is a public health crisis."
She added: "We know we're in the middle of a pandemic but for us in Hull it has become more serious.
"I can't stress how serious this is."
She said hospitals had reported 150 Covid-19 patients earlier this week but that figure was expected to rise to "400 in the next couple of weeks".
According to figures from Public Health England, Hull's infection rate was 436.5 per 100,000 population in the week to 31 October.
Hull City Council Leader Stephen Brady warned the city would move from tier two to tier three, the highest level of England's three-tier system of Covid restrictions introduced last month, after the current national measures end on 2 December.
"All the restrictions that you have in the present time really will be in place in Hull from 2nd December.
"That's how it stands in the present time and there's no denying that whatsoever, unless we start to see a real effect from this lockdown then that's the position we'll be in on 2 December.
"That's how important it is if we're to have any sort of a normal Christmas."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.