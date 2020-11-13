Search for Grimsby boy, 8, seen outside in pyjamas and slippers
Detectives are searching for a young boy who was spotted on CCTV wandering the streets of Grimsby late at night wearing his pyjamas and slippers.
The child, believed to be about eight years old, was seen walking alone around Harvey Walk, in the New Waltham area, at 00:15 GMT.
A CCTV image of the boy wearing dark pyjamas and slippers was captured on Thompson Drive.
Police said there was "a concern for the boy's safety".
Det Insp Tom Kelly, of Humberside Police, said officers were "conducting extensive inquiries" to find him after receiving a call from a member of the public.
"We have been making CCTV inquiries, going house to house and searching lots of areas in the vicinity, as understandably we are concerned for the safety of the child.
"The child was last seen on Harvey Walk, but is believed to have headed towards Peterson Drive and then turned left around midnight this morning.
"Currently we have the CCTV image which shows the child we are looking for. I appreciate the quality of this is low so we would ask locals to check their CCTV footage and contact us if they see anything similar. This image is from 12.04am on Thompson Drive, Grimsby."
He urged people not to "speculate about the circumstances" and appealed to anyone with information to contact the force.
