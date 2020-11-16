Plea to Boris Johnson as Covid 'ravages' Hull
Council bosses in Hull are asking the prime minister to take urgent action over an "astonishing and terrifying" rise in the number of Covid cases.
Council leader Stephen Brady has written a personal letter to Boris Johnson asking him to intervene.
He said the city had one of the highest infection rates and the virus was "now ravaging our communities more than anywhere else in our country".
The government has been approached for comment.
Hull currently has 770 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, and in his letter Mr Brady said: "I am writing to express my grave concerns about the consequences of the current Covid-19 health emergency in Hull and the absence of central government support to assist us in overcoming it.
"As I am sure you are aware, our infection rate is now one of the highest in the country and... the infection rates in our city have increased at a, frankly, astonishing and terrifying rate over the last few weeks.
"We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for the absolute minimum we need to get through this pandemic."
Mr Brady is calling for a range of measures to be introduced including more freedom to put local restrictions in place, particularly with regard to schools, and additional support and resources for health.
He also wants discussions on the financial support needed for local businesses and about what will happen when the current restrictions end.
"We will not stand by and let Hull be forgotten," he said in a statement.
"I am hopeful that the prime minister will take this letter seriously and will urgently speak to us about what the government will do."
