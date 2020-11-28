Abdullah Balouchi death: £10,000 reward for information
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about the murder of a man stabbed to death in Hull.
Abdullah Balouchi, 20, was found seriously injured on Peel Street on 7 October and he later died in hospital.
Humberside Police said officers want to speak to Peter Balog from Scunthorpe. They also need help to identify a second man who was in the area.
Three men and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court charged with murder and remain in custody, police said.
Humberside Police said officers have been unable to locate Mr Balog, who is 22.
The force also released a photograph of a man they believe to have been in the area at the time and who may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Bob Clark said: "We are renewing our appeal for Mr Balog to come forward and for help to identify this second man.
"Please get in contact with anything you might know, even if you think it isn't important. It could be crucial to us."
Abdul Al-Amudi, 32, of Cambridge Street, Hull has been charged with murder.
Khalid Aadan, 18, and Mohamed Aadan, 19, both of Pendrill Street, Hull, are also charged with murder.
The 17-year-old boy cannot be named for legal reasons.
Police said an "extensive investigation" was continuing, and other people initially arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge.
Anyone with information in relation to the murder could be rewarded with up to £10,000 from charity Crimestoppers.
