Father Patrick Smythe charged with historic sex offences
- Published
A Catholic priest has been charged with sexual offences against boys dating back more than 40 years.
Father Patrick Smythe, 77, is charged with four counts of indecent assault on four boys aged under 16 following an investigation by safeguarding officers.
West Yorkshire Police said the offences were alleged to have happened in Leeds and Skipton between 1979 and 1983.
Fr Smythe, a priest with the Diocese of Leeds, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on 16 December.
In a statement, the diocese said: "These are ongoing legal proceedings which are being handled by the statutory authorities, and in order to respect the due process of law, we are prohibited from discussing this matter.
"Anyone with relevant information should contact West Yorkshire Police.
"We will keep those affected by this case in our prayers."
