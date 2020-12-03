East Yorkshire hospital trust pays millions over child's brain damage
- Published
A child who suffered brain damage after a catastrophic fall in blood sugar levels within days of his birth is to get millions of pounds in compensation.
Medics allegedly failed to recognise the potential consequences of the child's reluctance to feed which led to his collapse due to hypoglycaemia, the High Court was told.
He now needs 24-hour care.
Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust admitted liability and agreed to settle his medical negligence claim.
NHS counsel, Michael Horne QC, apologised on the trust's behalf for the delay in treating the boy's condition.
The boy, who has cerebral palsy, now suffers from "global and severe developmental delay" and drug-resistant epilepsy, the court heard.
He is unable to communicate, verbally or otherwise, and his vision is severely impaired. His learning difficulties are "profound and multiple".
Together with a lump sum of £2.7m in compensation, the boy will receive index-linked and tax-free annual payments to cover the costs of his care for life.
The payments will start in December 2021 at £176,500 a year and will go up to £254,500 a year from 2033, the court heard.
Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Freedman said medics were alleged to have failed to recognise his lethargy and floppiness, tell-tale signs of hypoglycaemia.
Paying tribute to the boy's parents, Michael Horne QC said the trust was pleased settlement terms had been reached.
Wishing the boy and his family well for the future, he said the money would help to "maximise his experiences of the world around him".
The boy's counsel, Adam Korn, said it was hoped the boy would live to "a ripe old age" and that the money would always meet his needs.
