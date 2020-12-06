Grimsby health worker died days before vaccine rollout
- Published
The husband of a healthcare worker who died just days before the rollout of a new Covid-19 vaccine has said he wished she had been able to receive the jab.
Adela Baldwin-White, 47, from Grimsby, died on Thursday, two days after the Pfizer vaccine was approved in the UK.
From Tuesday frontline health staff and care home workers will be among the first to be vaccinated.
Before becoming ill Mrs Baldwin-White was working for a mental health trust and also working shifts in care homes.
Lawrence Baldwin-White, 65, told the Press Association he wished his wife had been able to have the jab before she got ill.
"I think it's definitely better than the alternative. I know it's an unknown, but the alternative is to have to go through what myself and [their son] Eric are having to go through now."
Originally from the Philippines, Mrs Baldwin-White was hugely popular with colleagues and earned a reputation as a "caring" and "irreplaceable" worker who "just inspired everyone".
"She's just a great person and she puts everyone else first," Mr Baldwin-White said.
"Even when she went into hospital she was still looking out for people instead of resting and trying to help other people."
A GoFundMe campaign set up by a former colleague of Mrs Baldwin-White has already raised more than £2,000 to help pay for her funeral.
Her son Eric Plando, 25, who also works for mental health trust Navigo as a nursing assistant said: "Everyone's supported us so much that it's brought happiness in these times of trouble."
A spokesperson for Navigo said: "Adela is irreplaceable within our work family and she will be so sadly missed by all who knew her."
