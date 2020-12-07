The Wheel: Jackpot win 'saves 2020' for East Yorkshire man
A television game show contestant who scooped the programme's top prize said his win had "saved 2020" for him and his family.
Rich Williams, from East Yorkshire, won the £28,000 jackpot on BBC1's The Wheel, broadcast on Saturday night.
He became emotional after he told host Michael McIntyre how much the money would mean to him and his nine-year-old daughter Cherry.
Mr Williams said he was "still in shock" at his win.
The former public sector worker, who had to retire from his job due to illness, said winning the prize "hadn't sunk in yet".
He added: "Watching it on Saturday brought it all back, all the emotions and everything. I was in tears watching it again and my daughter was in tears."
The 51-year-old, who has diastrophic dwarfism, retired following numerous operations to replace joints in his legs and shoulders due to severe arthritis.
With the encouragement of his daughter, he took up weightlifting and has since won five para-powerlifting world titles.
Mr Williams, who also visits schools to talk to pupils about diversity, said he was going to use the money to pay off some bills and to take his family on holiday.
"This year has been really hard as we've not been able compete or train, so it's been a tough year for everybody," he said.
"Just having that win and knowing what we can do with that, it just meant so much to not have to worry for a little while and to be able to still provide for my daughter."
As well as family and friends in the UK, Mr Williams said he had been congratulated by friends from around the world.
"It made their nights for them to have a little bit of happiness at the end of a rubbishy year," he said.
