First rare earth plant in UK proposed for Hull

Published
image copyrightUllstein Bild/Getty Images
image captionRare earth oxides are used in the manufacture of powerful permanent magnets, critical to renewable industries

A site in Hull has been chosen as the proposed location for what would be the UK's first plant to process rare earth materials.

Rare earth oxides are used to make powerful permanent magnets, critical to the offshore wind and electric vehicle industries.

The proposed plant at Saltend Chemicals Park would process materials from a sustainable mine in Angola.

The firm behind the move said it would "support the green economy".

Pensana Rare Earths said the plant would be one of only two major producers outside China of rare earth oxides, and would help create "the world's first fully sustainable magnet metal supply chain".

It could also attract £100m in investment and create about 100 jobs, a spokesperson said.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionSaltend Chemicals Park is already home to a number of renewable energy businesses

Chairman Paul Atherley added: "It is very clear that it is no longer acceptable for British and European companies to import the raw materials critical to the green economy from unsustainable sources.

"The Saltend facility has the potential to become a world-class producer of rare earth oxides."

