First rare earth plant in UK proposed for Hull
- Published
A site in Hull has been chosen as the proposed location for what would be the UK's first plant to process rare earth materials.
Rare earth oxides are used to make powerful permanent magnets, critical to the offshore wind and electric vehicle industries.
The proposed plant at Saltend Chemicals Park would process materials from a sustainable mine in Angola.
The firm behind the move said it would "support the green economy".
Pensana Rare Earths said the plant would be one of only two major producers outside China of rare earth oxides, and would help create "the world's first fully sustainable magnet metal supply chain".
It could also attract £100m in investment and create about 100 jobs, a spokesperson said.
Chairman Paul Atherley added: "It is very clear that it is no longer acceptable for British and European companies to import the raw materials critical to the green economy from unsustainable sources.
"The Saltend facility has the potential to become a world-class producer of rare earth oxides."
