Epworth fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at The Curry Leaf

Published
image copyrightHumberside Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe fire at The Curry Leaf on High Street in Epworth started shortly before 01:00 GMT

About 20 firefighters have tackled a "severe" blaze at an Indian restaurant in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire at The Curry Leaf on High Street in Epworth at about 00:50 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokesman said a main gas pipe had ignited and the building was "well alight" by the time crews from Scunthorpe, Crowle and Epworth arrived.

Nobody was hurt and the fire was put out at about 05:00.

A joint investigation with the police is due to start later.

image copyrightHumberside Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe fire service said it took five hours for the "severe blaze" to be put out

