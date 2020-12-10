Humberside Police: Senior police officer admits using racist term
A senior police officer has admitted using racially abusive language to describe a black colleague.
At a misconduct hearing, Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said he "deeply regretted" using a particular phrase while on duty in Grimsby.
Det Ch Insp Miller, of Humberside Police, said he did not deny using the phrase at a police station, but claimed he did not know the term was offensive.
He denies his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct or misconduct.
Det Ch Insp Miller, who has been a police officer for more than 21 years, made the comments during a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The police misconduct hearing heard the discussion, on 8 June, involved whether a black officer should be allowed to work from home due to the increased risk the virus posed to members of the BAME community.
Det Ch Insp Miller said he was "shocked" when the allegations were put to him, describing it as "an error of judgement because of a lack of knowledge" about what the words meant.
"I would not use those words again with the knowledge I now have," he added.
The hearing, held in Goole, will conclude on Friday.
