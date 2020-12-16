Covid: Hull doctor who nearly died from virus returns to work
A hospital doctor who nearly died from Covid-19 has returned to work.
Waqas Ilyas, 37, was treating coronavirus patients at Hull Royal Infirmary when he fell ill in April.
After spending five weeks on an intensive care ventilator, his breathing deteriorated and he was transferred to Leicester and placed on a specialist artificial lung machine.
Dr Ilyas, who now treats non-Covid patients, said he was "90% back to normal health".
"It's probably going to take another 12 months to go back to fully normal," he said.
"As far as I know I haven't suffered any long-term consequences so far.
"There are a few heart rhythm irregularities which I've been assured are fairly normal given what I've gone through, so it's going to take a bit more time to go back to normal heart rhythms."
He found himself being treated in the same unit where he worked.
Before being put on the ventilator he made an emotional phone call to his family in Pakistan and, realising the seriousness of his situation, he recalled that he "kind of said goodbye" to his father.
Dr Ilyas has no recollection of his weeks of treatment in intensive care and awoke five weeks later.
"It was my friends and family who actually suffered through all of that," he said.
"The uncertainty of not knowing what's going to happen in any given minute."
He also praised his colleagues for their "fantastic support" during his recovery.
"I've been very, very fortunate, not only having coming out of all this and got back to pretty much normal, but I haven't actually had any depression or PTSD or any nightmares."
