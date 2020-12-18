Cleethorpes drugs death: Woman admits 'lethal cocktail' manslaughter
A woman has admitted killing another by injecting her with a "lethal cocktail" of cocaine and heroin.
Emma Brennan, 32, had an adverse reaction to the Class A drugs mixture - known as a snowball - given to her by Amanda Walton at a house in Grimsby.
Walton tried to revive Ms Brennan and attempted to hide the syringe used to inject the fatal dose, police said.
At Hull Crown Court, Walton, 37, of Daubney Street, Cleethorpes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Humberside Police said Walton performed CPR and used an Epi-pen in her unsuccessful attempt to revive Ms Brennan.
She initially lied to officers, the force said, claiming she was not present when Ms Brennan took the drugs on 2 November 2019.
She later admitted what had happened during an interview.
Lead investigator Det Con Chris Clarke said: "I would like to thank Emma's family for their patience and dignity throughout our investigation into her death.
"I hope that today's hearing will bring some comfort to them at this very difficult time."
Walton was released on bail to be sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on 28 January.
